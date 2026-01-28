Border 2 box office collection day 6 (updated live): Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film earns over ₹205 crore
Border 2 box office collection day 6 (updated live): The film earned over ₹5 crore in India on Wednesday. Check out its total earnings so far.
Border 2 box office collection day 6 (updated live): War giant Border 2 has been dominating the box office in India since its release last week. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has entered the ₹200 crore club in India on Wednesday.
Border 2 domestic box office collection day 6 till 7 pm
The film earned ₹30 crore on day one with 6078 shows and an average occupancy of 37.0%. On day two, it collected ₹36.50 crore with an average occupancy of 43.1% and 6297 shows. On day three, the film collected ₹54.50 crore with 6434 shows and 62.5% average occupancy.
On day four, a Republic Day holiday, the film minted ₹59 crore from 6465 shows with 65.2% average occupancy. On day five, the movie witnessed a dip to earn ₹20 crore with 25.5% average occupancy from 6797 shows. On day six, the film earned ₹7.70 crore nett in India till 7 pm. So far, the film has collected ₹207.70 crore nett in India. The film's opening weekend surpassed Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar in terms of weekend collections.
About Border 2
A sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, the Anurag Singh-directed movie released in theatres on January 23. It is backed by T-Series and J P Films. Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.
The movie reportedly didn't find a release in six Gulf nations -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A response from the makers is awaited. Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Entertainment Desk
Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.