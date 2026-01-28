Border 2 box office collection day 6 (updated live): Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film earns over ₹205 crore

Border 2 box office collection day 6 (updated live): War giant Border 2 has been dominating the box office in India since its release last week. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has entered the ₹200 crore club in India on Wednesday. Border 2 box office collection day 6 (updated live): Sunny Deol in a still from the film.

Border 2 domestic box office collection day 6 till 7 pm The film earned ₹30 crore on day one with 6078 shows and an average occupancy of 37.0%. On day two, it collected ₹36.50 crore with an average occupancy of 43.1% and 6297 shows. On day three, the film collected ₹54.50 crore with 6434 shows and 62.5% average occupancy.

On day four, a Republic Day holiday, the film minted ₹59 crore from 6465 shows with 65.2% average occupancy. On day five, the movie witnessed a dip to earn ₹20 crore with 25.5% average occupancy from 6797 shows. On day six, the film earned ₹7.70 crore nett in India till 7 pm. So far, the film has collected ₹207.70 crore nett in India. The film's opening weekend surpassed Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar in terms of weekend collections.

About Border 2 A sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, the Anurag Singh-directed movie released in theatres on January 23. It is backed by T-Series and J P Films. Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.

The movie reportedly didn't find a release in six Gulf nations -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A response from the makers is awaited. Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.