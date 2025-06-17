Border 2 cast finally comes together for group pic; internet thinks Varun Dhawan is misfit between Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny

Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty join Border 2 shoot

On Tuesday, the makers, along with the actors, shared a group picture while giving an update about the film. It was revealed that the third schedule of the war film is starting in Pune, with Diljit and Ahan Shetty joining the team.

Sunny shared the image on his Instagram handle, writing, “When all ‘Forces’ Come together! #BORDER2... Diljit Dosanjh & Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan as the battalion kicks off the 3rd schedule at Pune’s National Defence Academy”.

For the first time, the entire cast of the film has come together for a group photo. The picture features Diljit, Ahan, Sunny, and Varun seated, with the filmmakers standing behind them. In the image, Varun is seen flaunting a new look, sporting a moustache.

Ahan’s sister Athiya reposted the image on her Instagram Stories, cheering for her brother while writing, “Can’t wait for this one”. One fan shared, “Eagerly waiting”.

Some social media users think Varun is a misfit in the group and wrote, “Varun ki jagha pe Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra ko cast karna thaa (The makers should have roped in Vicky Kaushal or Sidharth Malhotra instead of Varun)”.

“What is Varun Dhawan doing in this film,” wrote another. Meanwhile, social media users were pleased to see Diljit and mentioned “he stuns” and “it will by good to see him”.

About Border 2

Border 2 is a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border. It will be headlined by Sunny Deol. The film is being helmed Anurag Singh, who previously helmed Akshay Kumar-starring Kesari in 2019. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film is due to release on January 23, 2026.

The prequel released in 1997, was set during the period of the India-Pakistan War of 1971 and featured actors Sunny, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. Ahan's father Suniel portrayed the character of BSF Assistant Commandant Bhairon Singh in the film.