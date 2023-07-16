BTS' RM surprises fans, casually sings Jungkook's Seven explicit version and drops F-bomb during live. Watch

BTS leader Kim Namjoon is winning the hearts of his fans aka BTS ARMY on social media after signing Jungkook's Seven, but the explicit version, during a live session. He recently went live on their online fan community Weverse and interacted with fans briefly. He was heard talking to fans in English and Korean as well. Also read: Twitter explodes as Jungkook goes explicit! Fans go wild over ‘Seven’ explicit version - Lyrics, meaning and more BTS member RM sings Jungkook Seven explicit version during a live chat with fans.

BTS' RM on Weverse

RM went live in his casual look. He looked fresh in a black t-shirt as he greeted fans. He answered several questions during the time. Amid this, he stole hearts when fans noticed him casually beginning to croon Jungkook's latest track Seven and even dropping the F-word.

Fans react to RM's singing

RM has previously extended his support to Jungkook during the release of his solo album Exist. He had promoted Seven on his Instagram Stories. Reacting to his live singing, a fan on Twitter wrote, “Namjoon whistling, humming and singing Seven explicit version. He seems to remember most of the lyrics!” “Namjoon is so hot and I love that he's on team Seven Explicit,” another one said. One more tweeted, "The way Joonie sang " Night after night, I'll be f**king you right “ in that low raspy voice and went on to whistle Seven's tune… Gosh, I feel dizzy.”

Meanwhile, Kim Namjoon also left fans curious with his very short hair look amid rumours of his military enlistment. He assured them during the live, “I cut off my hair since the weather is so hot these days.” He also talked about meeting V in the gym and shared many more insights from his life.

The BTS leader also urged his fans to take care of themselves. He said, “Stay healthy, careful of the weather, Corona, shit problems that we've from relationships and at the same time we still know that shit happens every time..so I think, c’est la vie- that's life.” “I'm going to go back to work Always be happy. Oh wait, that's not always the case, but always be healthy..I'm not bald I do have hair... I'm going to now everyone ..Bye...See you again,” he said towards the end of the live. BTS consist of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Jungkook's single Seven

Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, recently dropped an explicit version of his new solo single, Seven. Recently a video of Jungkook explaining the meaning behind the track surfaced online. He said, “The lyrics of Seven mean you want to be with the person you love all the time. Like the title of the song, from Monday to Sunday. The willingness to be with the love of my life every day is shown in this passionate serenade.”

