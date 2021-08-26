CampusKeDin| Sanjana Sanghi: Never thought I would make it to LSR

Scouting for colleges to seek admission in DU, when actor Sanjana Sanghi reached Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), she knew her search had ended. When she finally got admission in BA (Hons) Journalism — 2017 batch graduate — the pride she thus felt, was unmatchable! From recalling about being a big jugadu to forming a lifelong bond with her professors, the Dil Bechara (2020) actor rekindles her love for her alma mater.

What made you take up journalism/ mass communication?

We didn’t have the financial means to study abroad. For me, it was always clear that my brother and I would pursue under graduation within India. Our parents had set some realistic expectations, but getting into DU was tough as we knew about the high cut offs... I’ve always been very passionate about studying, and could sit for hours. But in my head, I was open to choose a stream, and knew we’ll be limited by the choice we had. LSR was my dream college, and I never thought I could make it! And this particular course had some filmmaking, political science, economics, and everything that I was interested in.

What was your girl gang in college like?

My college friends are part of my DNA! I’m still in touch with them... I came from a co-ed school, and going to an all- girls college was a cultural change since I was used to having a mix of guys and girlfriends. But LSR opened up the possibility of strong female friendships.

Which incident, pertaining to your girlfriends, do you still remember?

I remember I used to give auditions, even when in college, for ads or any parts that came my way. My friends used to take my auditions. Sometimes in the canteen, and other times during the class. Once, we were in this massive conference room, and me and my best friend were at the back. It was a small audition by a chocolate brand and I had no dialogues. So I was pretending to look out of the video and my best friend took my audition. When the professor got to know, we made a story to cover up!

Sanjana Sanghi remembers how boys were only allowed to enter campus during fests. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Did you eagerly wait for cultural fests every year?

We lived for the fest season! That was the only time that boys were allowed in the college premises (smiles). That was their golden chance to enter the LSR campus... We would get two passes and the two boys who would be chosen would feel like king... It’s at the fest where all the love stories and heart breaks happened.

Which were your favourite hangout places to shop around the campus?

I’m influenced by my environment. DU did the thick line of kohl, oxidised earrings and Jaipuri printed kurtas for me. It used to be too expensive to go to bigger stores and keep buying outfits. So we would go to Nehru Place and buy fabric by the metre, and get pants and kurta shirts stitched in bulk; like five of us would go together. And, we would go to Janpath or Dilli Haat, to get accessories and jewellery... We were very jugaadhu in that sense.

Any popular eating joints around LSR?

Amar (Colony) and stuff were like walking distance from LSR. I remember Moolchand flyover has this old and very famous palace for Chur Chur Naan. On winter mornings, we would have Chur Chur Naan with butter. And we would go to Hauz Khas Village, too. Of course, we couldn’t afford it, so we would order two coffees and hang out there for hours! One of those evenings, Chris Martin did a surprise gig at a cafe, and seeing him I nearly fainted!

And then, we had our Maggie and chai stall in college, which was separate from the canteen. I really miss our anda maggie, that was our staple.

Are you still in touch with any of your professors?

I’m still in touch with Vartika ma’am and Kanika ma’am. I recently went for coffee with the head of journalism department; while back home in Delhi. They had seen my work for Covid relief, and encouraged me... I often go back to college and chat with them. They know where I am in life, and constantly guide me. In fact, they say their dream is for me to get another degree, and are waiting for me to call and tell them this.

