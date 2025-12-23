Can Dhurandhar beat Pathaan, RRR, KGF at box office? Decoding Ranveer Singh blockbuster's manic run as it nears 1000 cr

Before completing three weeks at the box office, Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar’s new hit, has crossed ₹850 crore at the global box office. Given its steady momentum, it should cross the ₹1000 crore mark in less than a week’s time. Already in the 11th spot of the list of highest-grossing Indian films ever, Dhurandhar is set to climb higher still. Just how high, you ask? We take a look if the Ranveer Singh-starrer has enough legs to beat all-time blockbusters like Pathaan, Jawan, KGF Chapter 2, and even RRR. Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has taken the global box office by a storm.

Dhurandhar box office prediction

As of day 18 (December 22), Dhurandhar has earned ₹872 crore gross worldwide. On its 18th day, the film earned over ₹25 crore worldwide, including ₹16 crore net in India. This means that the film has enough momentum to clear ₹900 crore in a day and a half. Even if we take conservative estimates for its third week run, the film should add ₹65-70 crore in the next three days (Tuesday-Thursday), before seeing some jump over the fourth weekend.

Going by conservative estimates, Dhurandhar should enter the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films’ list by Wednesday, overtaking both Animal and Secret Superstar. Both these films earned ₹915 crore worldwide. The film is set to cross the ₹1000 crore mark by Saturday, making it the 9th Indian film to do so, and the 7th since the pandemic.

How high can Dhurandhar go?

Dhurandhar needs to see some increase in collections this weekend, buoyed by the Christmas and New Year breaks. It should cross both Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹1042 crore) and Pathaan ( ₹1055 crore) by Sunday. Beyond that, it becomes a game of sustaining and weathering new releases. However, given that there is no major release in Bollywood until Republic Day, the path for Dhurandhar looks clear. It should cross the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest hit Jawan ( ₹1160 crore) and even Kannada all-time blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹1215 crore) before the end of its run. But after that, milestones may be a bit too far off for it to reach.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR remains strong with a worldwide gross of around ₹1300 crore, a bridge too far for Dhurandhar unless it can sustain its momentum for two more weeks. And after that, the numbers of Pushpa 2 ( ₹1742 crore), Baahubali 2 ( ₹1788 crore), and Dangal ( ₹2070 crore) are well beyond the film’s reach.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian operative in Pakistan, who infiltrates the gang of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). The film blends fiction with reality using real-life figures as characters, including gangsters Rehman and Uzair Baloch (Danish Pandore), as well as Karachi SP Aslam Chaudhary (Sanjay Dutt).