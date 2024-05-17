Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela walks the red carpet in strapless red shimmery dress. Watch
Urvashi Rautela's low-cut gown on Cannes Film Festival day 3 grabbed attention of social media users. Some said she looked ‘stunning’, others weren't impressed.
Urvashi Rautela is at the French Riviera for Cannes Film Festival 2024. On Thursday, the actor walked the red carpet at the prestigious event. Urvashi, who has previously attended the Cannes Film Festival in mostly bright coloured outfits, stuck to her staple style. For her latest appearance, she chose a nude gown with shimmery red embellishments. Also read: Urvashi Rautela stuns in a plunging hot pink gown at Cannes 2024
She took to Instagram Stories to share photos of herself. The actor also met fans before walking the red carpet. Brut India posted a video of Urvashi blowing flying kisses and showing the heart sign at the gala.
Reactions to Urvashi's second Cannes 2024 look
While some on Instagram gave her look a thumbs-up, others were less than impressed. A person wrote, "She is looking like a million dollar. Even the people behind her are appreciating her. Just see the man who nods his head and says nice." Another wrote, "Looks like she is the red carpet." A person also said, "She looks stunning."
A few on Instagram were not okay with the actor's plunging neckline and choice of outfit. One commented, "Why do Indian celeb dresses look so cheap as if it’s from the store next door…only Sabyasachi, Gaurav Gupta and Manish Malhotra make fine dresses for celebs I would say."
Another said, "Is it mandatory to always show the cleavage?" One person also wrote, “Just for sake of fashion, she shows their cleavage, and unfortunately mostly people appreciate and say 'hot'. So now where is our Indian culture... it's really disgusting...”
Urvashi's earlier Cannes 2024 look
After the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2024 on Tuesday, Urvashi took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos and videos of her look for the night: a pink ruffled gown. The fuchsia outfit was by Lebanese label, Khaled and Marwan. Urvashi captioned one of her posts, "Festival de Cannes 2024 opening ceremony with my ultimate fav Meryl Streep."
The 77th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday night with a dazzling display of glamour and talent at the Grand Theatre Lumiere. Among the guests was none other than Hollywood icon Meryl Streep, who was honoured with the prestigious Honorary Palme d'Or.
