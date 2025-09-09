Catherine Zeta-Jones watches Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om at US Open, Reddit can't keep calm

Hollywood actor Catherine Zeta-Jones has sent Bollywood fans into a collective meltdown after she shared an unexpected Instagram story featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s cult classic Om Shanti Om. The Wednesday star revealed that she was watching the 2007 Farah Khan-directed film while waiting at the US Open, and the post has since gone viral, especially on Reddit. Catherine Zeta Jones posted on Instagram about watching the movie while waiting at the US Open, which went viral among fans.

In her story, Catherine wrote, “Waiting for Trump to take his seat at the US Open. Enjoying Om Shanti Om while we wait and wait in the car.”

She also included a reel of the film’s peppy track Dhoom Ta Na, much to the excitement of fans across the globe.

Reddit reacts

Reddit users couldn't get enough of the crossover moment. One fan wrote, “Omg guys, Shah Rukh had a crush on Catherine Zeta-Jones. Imagine your crush posting about you!” Another chimed in, “She has excellent taste,” while others made tongue-in-cheek references to the film's director Farah Khan and her cook Dilip “cooking pav bhaji for Jeeta mem"

Catherine's love for Bollywood

This isn’t the first time the Oscar-winning actor has expressed admiration for Om Shanti Om. Back in 2019, at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Catherine and husband Michael Douglas confessed that their family is “obsessed” with the film. “My kids have been brought up singing Om Shanti Om,” she shared, while Douglas added that the movie's songs are a staple in their household during Christmas. She even danced to the film’s title track with Anil Kapoor at the event. She also expressed her admiration for the critically acclaimed film The Lunchbox.

Catherine's latest work

Catherine Zeta-Jones was most recently seen reprising her role as Morticia Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2, which has been widely praised for its gothic aesthetic and fresh take on the Addams Family universe.