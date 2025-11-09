Celina Jaitly says she hasn't slept a single night without crying for her brother detained in UAE: ‘I hope you’re ok’

Actor Celina Jaitly continues to hope and pray that her brother, an Indian Army official, who is detained in the UAE for a year, is doing okay. Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly has been allegedly detained in the UAE since September 2024 over national security concerns. The actor penned an emotional note on her Instagram account sharing that she has not slept a single night worrying about him. Celina Jaitly with brother Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly

What Celina wrote

Sharing a picture of him on her latest post, Celina wrote, “#mybrotherandme : My Dumpy, I hope you’re ok, I hope you know I’m standing with you like a rock, I hope you know I haven’t slept a single night without crying for you, I hope you know I’d give up everything for you, I hope you know no one can ever come between us, I hope you know I left no stone unturned, I hope God will finally be kind to you & me my bhai 💔 waiting for you …….”

More details

On Monday, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Government of India to file a status report and also appointed a nodal officer for assistance and communication to the family. Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly has been allegedly detained in the UAE since September 2024 over national security concerns.

The petition further alleged that the Centre had provided only “perfunctory consular assistance” and failed to share any substantive information or updates about her brother’s situation.

The court issued a notice to Centre, directing it to file a status report within four weeks. The High Court has also directed the recruitment of a nodal officer to know the status of her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly.

Celina Jaitly's brother had been residing in the UAE since 2016 and was employed with the MATITI Group, engaged in trading, consultancy, and risk management services, PTI news agency reported.