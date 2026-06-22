Cocktail 2 box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film crosses ₹50 crore, beats Varun Dhawan's HJTIHH

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 4: Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna–starrer Cocktail 2 opened at the box office with decent numbers. However, after witnessing a jump over the weekend, the film seems to have hit the Monday blues. Let’s take a look at the numbers. Cocktail 2 box office collection day 4: The film stars Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

Cocktail 2 box office update According to Sacnilk, the film collected a net of ₹5.23 crore on Monday till 10 pm. The film collected the same after being screened in 9785 theatres and registered an occupancy of 15%. This brings its India net total to ₹52.73 crore so far.

The film began its box office journey on Friday, raking in ₹13.50 Cr. This was followed by a jump over the weekend as it collected ₹16.25 Cr on Saturday and ₹17.75 Cr on Sunday. The film saw an expected dip in its collection on Monday.

Shahid’s film has already surpassed Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which minted ₹50.60 Cr in net India collection. Cocktail 2 has also crossed the lifetime India net collection of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which stood at ₹51.35 Cr.

About Cocktail 2 Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania, with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead roles. It is co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films. The film is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead roles.

Kriti Sanon surprises fans Recently, Kriti Sanon turned heads as she surprised fans at the film’s screening. The actress interacted with moviegoers, clicked selfies with fans, and thanked audiences for the overwhelming love the film has received since its release on June 19. She shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Packed theatre till the front row- all generation. So much love.Best feeling."