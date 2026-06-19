Cocktail 2 Twitter review: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika film called ‘0% soul, 100% gloss’, dubbed ‘a nightmare’

Cocktail 2 Twitter review: Ever since the trailer of Cocktail 2 was unveiled, fans had been busy decoding its plot twists and love-triangle dynamics. Now, with the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer finally arriving in theatres, the mystery is out. While some viewers praised the film's emotional moments and scenic visuals, many others called it a messy affair. Cocktail 2 was released on June 19.

Initial reactions pour in The film was released on June 19, and reactions began pouring in from social media users who caught the early shows, with many sharing their first impressions online.

Going by the early reactions, Cocktail 2 appears to have received a mixed response from audiences. While some viewers felt the film fails to live up to the expectations set by the original Cocktail, criticising its uneven storytelling and lack of impact, others found redeeming qualities in its stunning Sicilian backdrop and emotional moments.

Viewers call sequel ‘forced’ One post read, “#Cocktail2 First Half: Too Basic and appears stretched pre-interval. But, is also enjoyable due to the music and visually appealing locations. The best thing is that Shahid Kapoor is really enjoying this one and I can sense it. All eyes on the second half now. And that Kriti entry!”

“Watched #Cocktail2. A forced sequel boring script & lots of overacting. #KritiSanon is the ONLY saving grace of the film you can watch it for her. Another flop for Shahid kapoor. How he is surviving in the industry for more than 2 decades is BEYOND SCIENCE,” another social media user wrote.

“#Cocktail2 is an absolute nightmare and the perfect example of a soulless sequel. I started watching this hoping for a vibrant, modern relationship drama, but it proved to be a thoroughly painful, hollow, and utterly frustrating experience,” wrote another social media user. Another social media post read, “They literally picked up the loyalty test sub-plot from #TJMM and made it into an entire film with unnecessary fillers and stretched scenes. The second half tests your patience.”