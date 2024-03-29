Crew Twitter reviews: ‘Super fun’ Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu film gets rave reviews from fans

Crew Twitter review: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu are sharing screen space for the first time in a quirky saga about greed, ambition and crime. The actors play air-hostesses in Crew, which is being lauded by netizens. While the movie is getting mostly rave reviews, both fans and movie critics have appreciated the acting prowess of the trio. (Also read: Crew review: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's turbulent threesome should've lasted a little longer) Crew twitter review: Audiences hail Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoior and Tabu's performances.

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu get thumbs up from fans

Kriti, Kareena and Tabu have impressed movie buffs with their acting prowess, glamour and humour. Crew is a comic take on a heist attempt carried by three air hostesses. A user while critiquing the film wrote, “#CrewReview Wow A Hilarious Ride With Out An Out Story and Screenplay, #KareenaKapoorKhan #Tabu #KritiSanon this Trio is Best In Recent times, #DiljitDosanjh #KapilSharma Both Rocking, USP Of the Film is The One Liners, A Must Watch (fire and 100 emojis). Four and half stars.”

Another netizen shared a poster of the film and captioned his tweet as, “Rating :~ (three and half star emojis) #Crew is an Outstanding Entertainer (tick emoji) Having Crisp Music, Comic Element, Electrifying performance by 3 Ladies. Dialogue, Direction...#KareenaKapoorKhan & #Tabu Shined Throughout the film While #KritiSanon was FIREE (fire emoji) Highly Recommended. (thumbs up and ok emojis). #CrewReview.”

While praising the comic elements an X user wrote, “#CrewReview (three and half stars emojis) #CrewMovie SUPER-HIT #Crew is Hilarious, Engaging, Funny, Entertaining and Electrifying Performances by #Tabu, #KritiSanon & #KareenaKapoorKhan (explosion emoji) Overall CREW will Surely Entertain You (star-shaped eye emoji) WATCH IT.”

A fan predicted the movie commercial success as he praised Kareena, Kriti and Tabu. He tweeted, “#CrewReview - SUPER HIT (fire emoji) The Storyline is brilliant, direction is phenomenal, #KareenaKapoor boldness, & #Tabu Glamour And #KritiSanon Amazing Performance is literally Winning Your Hearts, Comedy, Songs and emotional scene is fabulous. A Must Watch (4 stars emojis) #Crew.”

One of the users called the movie a ‘one-time watch’ on X and wrote, “The trailer promised a comedic adventure, but humour of the film fell flat and one liners were not quite hitting the mark. Yet, the story, emotional arcs, and of course, the charm of three beautiful ladies drive you through the end. decent one time watch! #CrewReview (three stars emojis)”

'Crew is a missed opportunity'

Movie critic and trade analyst Nishit Shaw tweeted, “Rating: (two and half stars emojis) #Crew is a MISSED OPPORTUNITY. The makers had everything at their disposal but what hampers the output is a not-so-convincing second half that is shot in a rushed way. #KareenaKapoorKhan, #KritiSanon, #Tabu & others are phenomenal but the writing is (two thumbs down emojis) #CrewReview #Crew’s merit is the first half which is ordinary but has a lot to offer. It is relatable, funny, emotional & also entertaining. The second half is a mess where everything seems to happen very fast. And because of the rushed pace, the events are not convincing. The BGM is nice, songs are fun & the ladies are fantastic. However the film could be a decent one time watch. The ending is a happy one but is abrupt. In simple words, quite an ordinary and a decent watch.”

A cinephile, disappointed with Crew, wrote, “A good first part is followed by an uninteresting and nonsensical second half in the film #Crew. Despite their good performances, the principal actresses overact in important sequences. It is best to ignore this movie as it is purely ordinary. Ratings: 2/5 #crewreview.”

Crew also features Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma and Saswata Chatterjee in crucial roles. It is jointly co-produced by Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Digvijay Purohit. The movie released on March 29, 2024.

