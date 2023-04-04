Tabu on Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's huge box office collections: 'Everybody said it, why should I talk about it?'

Last year, two of Tabu's films, Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, proved to be massive box office hits. In a recent interview, Tabu was told that while most actors would flaunt this achievement, she enjoyed the success quietly, and moved on to her next projects. Tabu said in response that when everybody has already said that her films made money, why should she also talk about it herself. Also read: Farah Khan reveals why Tabu agreed to be part of Main Hoon Naa for ‘0.2 seconds’ Tabu was last seen in Kuttey directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

Tabu said that even if she did not speak about her films' performance at the box office, it was a fact. She added that when others are talking about her good work, she prefers to let them talk on her behalf and remain silent.

Tabu told ETimes, "Everybody said it (that the films were successful and made money), then why should I talk about it? Mere nahi bolne se thodi na woh fact chhup gaya? Dekho, jab duniya koi cheez bolti hain na, toh apko chup baith jana chahiye. Everybody else was doing the job for me, so why should I do so much mehnat (hard work). Mujhe kuch toh apne seniority ka faida hona chahiye na, ki mujhe ab zaroorat nahi hai bolne ki (My films worked, and that is a fact that will not get erased if I don't talk about it. Others were talking on my behalf, so I should let them. I am a senior actor and I should use my position and not talk about my own work, when others are already doing it for me)."

She further said, "Mujhe pehle kabhi bhi zaroorat mehsoos nahi hoti thi, but abhi doosron ko bolne do yaar, maine apna kaam kar diya (I have never felt the need to boast about my work. I have done my job and others are talking about it). See, ultimately, people should do what they enjoy doing and what really exudes through their personality. I have always been like this. It’s not like main suddenly aise ban gayi hoon (I have not changed)."

Tabu was seen in Drishyam 2, which was released on November 18, 2022, alongside Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna. The film had registered the second biggest opening for a Bollywood film in 2022. Drishyam 2 earned ₹15.38 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, and did a business of ₹21.59 crore on its second day of release. A remake of the Malayalam film by the same name that released in 2021, Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, and also stars Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta.

Tabu’s other release last year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also saw an impressive opening day collection of ₹14 crore. The film went on to earn more than ₹266 crore at the worldwide box office, making it one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022. The horror-comedy directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar was a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Alongside Tabu, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also featured Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Tabu was last seen in Kuttey (2023). She is now working on The Crew with co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

