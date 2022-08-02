Darlings song La Ilaaj: Alia Bhatt brings out the pain of domestic abuse, Arijit Singh's voice wins hearts. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Netflix film Darlings. On Tuesday, a new song from the film titled La Ilaaj was released. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and showcases the transformation of Alia's character Badrunissa in the film after suffering domestic abuse from her husband Hamza Shaikh (played by Vijay Varma). Also Read: 'Gauri Khan doesn't like anything', says Alia Bhatt, shares her review of Darlings

The song starts with Badrunissa (Alia Bhatt) sitting near a road with kulfis in her hand. It also throws light on her sour relationship with her husband Hamza Shaikh (played by Vijay Varma) due to his drinking problem. In one part of the song, Alia is seen lying on the floor with blood on her face. The song ends with Alia's glamorous transformation.

One fan commented, “Arijit Singh's voice has blessed our soul.” Complimenting Arijit, another one said, “Arijit is gonna win so many hearts with this song." Another one wrote, “This movie is going to be a huge success. I've got high expectations for this movie." Director-composer Vishal Bhardwaj has composed the music for the film, with lyrics penned by Gulzar.

Talking about the song La Ilaaj, Vishal has said, “Darlings is a unique film that deals with multiple strong and delicate emotions- and the songs in the film had to emulate the same. With La Ilaaj, we have attempted to create something soulful and fresh and I truly hope it resonates with audiences.”

Darlings is a dark comedy that delves into the lives of a resilient mother-daughter duo fighting for love and finding their footing in Mumbai whilst also battling their demons.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma, the film marks the feature film debut of director Jasmeet K Reen. Apart from Alia and Vijay, the film also stars Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix, on August 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON