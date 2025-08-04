Who is Karishma Kotak? Meet actor who got proposed to on live TV by WCL owner

Bigg Boss 6 contestant and anchor Karishma Kotak has been getting attention on social media after being proposed to live on camera by Harshit Tomar, the owner of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) tournament. The moment has piqued everyone's interest in her, and we're here to give you the lowdown. WCL owner Harshit Tomar proposed Karishma Kotak after the WCL Final.

What happened

The WCL 2025 ended with AB de Villiers capping off the tournament, smashing his third century (120 off just 60 balls) to power South Africa Champions to a nine-wicket win over Pakistan Champions in the final at Edgbaston, UK, on Sunday.

The most jaw-dropping moment of the evening didn't happen on the field, though. It was post-match, when the unexpected happened.

Harshit Tomar, the owner of WCL, was being interviewed by anchor Karishma Kotak when, right at the end of the segment, she asked him how he planned to celebrate the successful conclusion of the tournament. To which, Tomar replied, “Probably once this is over, I’m going to propose to you.”

Karishma was stunned by the comment, which was made live on air. Caught off guard, she responded “Oh my god” going on to regain her composure and switching back to her role as presenter.

Wondering who she is? Let's spill the tea.

Karishma hails from London

Born to a Gujarati father and East African mother, Karishma was raised in London. She has a younger brother, Sunny. She began her modelling career at the age of 16. Her big break came when she was featured on the 2006 Kingfisher Calendar. When it comes to education, she has pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and Marketing.

Karishma’s route to showbiz

After gaining recognition for the calendar shoot, Karishma went on to feature in several advertisements such as Dove, Pond's, Wella Hair Colour, Titan, Xylus and Tanishq. She became popular after her stint in Bigg Boss 6. However, she had to make an emergency exit after four weeks due to her father’s demise. She also worked on a Punjabi film, Kaptaan in 2016. She starred opposite Arbaaz Khan in Freaky Ali.

Career in TV anchoring

Later, she entered the sports world as a presenter when she hosted Extraaa Innings during IPL 6. Since then, she has been steady with her gig as an anchor. In many interviews in the past, Karishma credited Mandira Bedi for inspiring her to take the path of a sports presenter on TV.

Past relationships

During her stay in the Bigg Boss, it was revealed that she used to date co-contestant and model Niketan Madhok once. The past romance came out in the open during a task. Later, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she said that it’s a “very old closed chapter that lasted for a couple of months only”. There were also rumours that she is dating actor Karan Wahi. But they were never confirmed.

Karishma Kotak’s lifestyle

Karishma's Instagram profile gives us a glimpse into her personal life, showcasing her love for travel and her frequent stays in London. She is known to have a taste for luxury, with reports suggesting she owns an Audi Q7 and a BMW X5. Apart from her glamorous life, Karishma is also an animal lover and shares her life with a pet dog.