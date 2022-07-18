Deana Dia: After pandemic blues, things now moving in right track

Pandemic has made actor Deana Dia realise the importance of having an alternate income, especially due to unpredictability nature of the glamour industry.

The actor, who has her roots in Lucknow, tells, “It has not been an easy journey. Struggle is something everyone goes through but pandemic turned things upside down. However, like I have always done, I just went with the flow. But, I can’t complain and now things are moving on right track.”

Seen in film Jannat2, music videos and on TV, she started as an air hostess and then dabbled in modelling, followed by acting.

Dia says things got a bit messed up after pandemic broke in. “There were some good projects that got shelved even after the contract had been signed. For 10 months, I was in Delhi without work and that’s when I started a healthy food venture with my sister, a nutritionist. After most of my savings got exhausted, I understood the importance of second income. But, now I am back to work while my sister is taking the venture forward, while I am supporting her from the back-end,” she says.

Now, Dia is happy to be back with work.

“I shot for two songs during pandemic. I featured in Tere Chehra opposite Karan Kundra that we shot in Dubai. It was sung by Amit Mishra and Tarannum Malik. My second song Gal Karle opposite Nishat Malkhani has been sung by Dev Negi. I did a short film related to the pandemic. I hope my feature film Lovescope, that we shot in 2019, will also release soon,” Dia says.

She is now gearing up to shoot a feature film.

“I am starting my next Devbhoomi directed by Vikas Phadnis. The story is based on a relationship set in the backdrop of Chaar Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. There are four girls playing parallel lead and I am one of them and looking forward to shoot in the beautiful Himalayas,” she tells.

“After working as cabin crew for over a year, I then started modelling which I continued for five years. In between, I got audience for a cameo in Jannat-2, where I played girlfriend to Emran Hashmi. After shifting to Mumbai, I did daily soap Kasam Tere Pyar Ki (2018),” she says.

Dia has a special connection with the state capital. “My father hails from Lucknow while my mother is from Kolkata. However, I am born and brought up in Delhi but have my roots in the city. Also, my biggest musical so far was sung by Amit Mishra, a Lucknowite,” she tells.