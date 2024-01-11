Deepika Padukone fights over pizza with 'Fighter' co-star Hrithik Roshan in new pic

As actor Hrithik Roshan turned a year older, his 'Fighter' co-star Deepika Padukone shared a special birthday post for him. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone fighting over pizza.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika on Wednesday shared an unseen pic on her stories which she captioned, "May you forever nurture your inner child @hrithikroshan."

With their arms intertwined, Deepika and Hrithik were seen fighting for a slice of pizza while the candid picture was being taken.

Soon after the 'Piku' actor shared the picture it went viral on social media.

Deepika and Hrithik will be soon seen in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'.

The film marks their first-ever on-screen collaboration.

'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25.

Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

On the occasion of Hrithik's 50th birthday, team 'Fighter' treated fans and movie enthusiasts with an intriguing behind-the-scenes video of the actor from the sets of the film.

The BTS video drop is a rollercoaster ride through Roshan's transformation into an Air force officer.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair -- Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolor from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes.

However, Hrithik will also be seen in the action thriller film 'War 2'.

Deepika, on the other hand, also has sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'The Intern' in her kitty. (ANI)