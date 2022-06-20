Deepika Padukone is fine, visited hospital for ‘routine check-up’, says Project K producer

According to various reports, actor Deepika Padukone was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after facing health issues on Tuesday. She reportedly complained of uneasiness, while filming her upcoming movie Project K in Hyderabad with actor Amitabh Bachchan. However, the film’s producer quashed rumours of Deepika being unwell on set, and being rushed to a hospital. Project K also stars Prabhas. Read more: Prabhas recalls his first conversation with Deepika Padukone, says 'she asked me if I'm shy'

Producer of Project K, Aswini Dutt, said Deepika was filming for the Nag Ashwin directorial in Hyderabad, and her health was fine. In an interview he said it was not a ‘health scare’ but a ‘regular check-up’, as the actor had recently recovered from Covid-19. He also clarified that Deepika was not ‘rushed’ to Kamineni Hospital, and blamed the media for blowing the issue out of proportion, as per a new report.

“Earlier she was down with Covid-19, but after recovering she left for Europe. And straightaway from Europe, she landed on our film sets. After mild fluctuations in her BP, she visited the hospital for an hour for a routine check-up just to make sure that everything was normal,” Ashwin told Deccan Chronicle.

He added that Deepika was a ‘true professional’ and that although the film’s makers and the unit ‘wanted her to have some rest’ and pack-up for the day, the actor resumed work. Calling her a ‘disciplined actor,' Ashwin said, “Deepika ji is a true professional. We wanted her to have some rest, but she resumed shooting with Amitabh Sir directly. Her dedication is amazing.”

The producer also shared that Deepika was ‘enjoying’ her work on Project K, which was being filmed ‘non-stop’ from 7a.m. to 11p.m. in Hyderabad. He said Deepika was ‘having her lunch along with her staff and other unit members’, leading to a ‘positive’ atmosphere on set.

Project K, produced by Vyajayanthi Movies and directed by Nag Ashwin, is an action film. It is Deepika’s first collaboration with Telugu superstar Prabhas. It is expected to hit theatres in 2023. Apart from Project K, Deepika will also be seen in Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON