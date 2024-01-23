Deepika Padukone is all smiles as she finally joins Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor for Fighter promotions. See pics

Deepika Padukone has finally put all the rumours surrounding her absence from the Fighter promotions to rest. On Tuesday, she joined co-star Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor for Fighter promotions in Mumbai. Director Siddharth Anand was also present on the occasion. Also read: Siddharth Anand reveals Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Fighter trailer; talks about box office expectation from film Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone at Fighter event on Tuesday.

Looking stunning in a knitted top and denims, Deepika got a rousing welcome from the paparazzi as she arrived at the event and joined Hrithik Roshan for pictures on stage. Meanwhile, Hrithik looked stylish as always in a T-shirt and denims paired with a jacket and cap and Anil wore black shirt and trousers combo for the evening.

Fighter team promotes film.

Director Siddharth Anand, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at Fighter event.

The Fighter team.

Deepika was missing from Fighter promotions

Recently, there were reports that Deepika had unfollowed Siddharth Anand on Instagram. Deepika had missed the Fighter trailer launch which had the entire lead cast including Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover in attendance. She had however, shared on social media about her ill health which was supposedly the reason behind her absence from the promotions. During this time, Hrithik was seen promoting Fighter on Indian Idol and Anil Kapoor visited the sets of Bigg Boss 17.

Siddharth on why Deepika skipped Fighter promotions

Giving an explanation for Deepika's absence, Siddharth had told Bollywood Hungama on Monday, “This is a promotional strategy that we have taken. You will start seeing Deepika Padukone from tomorrow (Tuesday) everywhere. People put a lot of conjectures into things. Deepika was supposed to come for the trailer launch, but she was under the weather. And now she is going to be everywhere; our strategy is such. You will start seeing them closer to the release. Also, we didn’t want too much of Hrithik and Deepika before the release. We wanted people to enjoy them on the big screen. We didn’t want that saturation.”

Fighter is Deepika's second film with Siddharth Anand after the 2023 blockbuster, Pathaan. It is her first with Hrithik Roshan and the onscreen pairing has been getting a great response from their fans. The film will hit screens on January 25 and will have an extended Republic Day weekend. The advance booking for the film is open.

