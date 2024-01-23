Siddharth Anand reveals Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Fighter trailer; talks about box office expectation from film

Director Siddharth Anand has spoken about actor Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to his upcoming film Fighter's trailer. Speaking with News 18, Siddharth Anand also shared that he doesn't expect Fighter to perform at par with Pathaan, in terms of box office collections. He said that he was 'blessed' with Pathaan. (Also Read | Siddharth Anand reveals why Deepika Padukone is missing from Fighter promotions) Shah Rukh Khan has watched the trailer of Siddharth Anand's Fighter.

How Shah Rukh reacted to Fighter trailer

Siddharth talked about Shah Rukh’s reaction to Fighter trailer, “He loved the trailer. In fact, I met him the day it was released. He loved the look of the villain and the stunts. According to him, the CGI appeared very seamless. He was very impressed. I would lie if I told you that I’m not feeling the pressure of the expectations that people have of me and my films post Pathaan. I feel it every moment but I need to isolate myself and understand that each film has its own journey."

Siddharth on Pathaan, Fighter box office biz

Siddharth also talked about Pathaan's box office business and if he thinks Fighter will do well like it. He said, “I don’t expect that this time around. With Pathaan, it just happened. I got blessed with it. Pathaan was blessed and special. But I don’t want Fighter to be compared to anything. I didn’t want Pathaan to be compared to War either. I want Fighter to chart its own world because it’s its own film.”

About Fighter

Fighter, presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, will hit the screens on January 25 on the Republic Day weekend. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The movie is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

According to the film's official synopsis, Fighter is about a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.

Siddharth talked about Fighter recently

Recently, talking about the film, Siddharth had said, "Come on January 25 to cheer and love the film. We have given it our all. It is not an easy film. I've made a decent amount of action films but this has been another journey altogether. Everyone has helped us, it's a team effort, this is not a one-man show. Everybody has contributed towards the film. My team is still at the studios giving (final) touches. I want to thank everyone in my team and everyone here," he had said as quoted by news agency PTI.

