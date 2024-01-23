Siddharth Anand reveals why Deepika Padukone is missing from Fighter promotions: 'Obviously we can’t do without her'

Deepika Padukone has been absent from Fighter promotions and also gave the Fighter trailer launch event earlier this month a miss. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Siddharth Anand was asked about the reason for Deepika’s absence from the film's promotions and why people are speaking about it on social media. Siddharth said 'people put a lot of conjectures into things'. Earlier, some reports claimed Deepika had unfollowed Siddharth on Instagram. Also read: Unwell Deepika Padukone to give Fighter trailer launch a miss amid brewing rumours of tiff with director Deepika Padukone with Hrithik Roshan in a still from Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand.

Siddharth on when Deepika'll start promoting Fighter

Siddharth Anand said, “This is a promotional strategy that we have taken. You will start seeing Deepika Padukone from tomorrow (Tuesday) everywhere. People put a lot of conjectures into things. Deepika was supposed to come for the trailer launch, but she was under the weather. And now she is going to be everywhere; our strategy is such.”

He added Fighter promotions would be incomplete without Deepika, saying, “Obviously, we can’t do without Deepika... Deepika and Hrithik’s pair is one of the major highlights. And it’s a huge excitement for me as a filmmaker to see both of them (together). So, I can imagine that even the audience is waiting for (her). You will start seeing them closer to the release. Also, we didn’t want too much of Hrithik and Deepika before the release. We wanted people to enjoy them on the big screen. We didn’t want that saturation.”

About Fighter

The film features Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor) along with their elite Indian Air Force (IAF) unit, Air Dragons. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons elite members, who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles.

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks Deepika's third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan.

