Deepika Padukone not wearing mangalsutra to Siddhivinayak Temple causes debate on X

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sought blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Friday ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi as they're about to welcome their first baby this month. However, Deepika not wearing a mangalsutra (a traditional piece of jewellery worn by married women around the neck) has led to a debate on X (formerly known as Twitter). (Also Read: As Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit hospital, their fathers attend Ambani's Ganeshotsav together) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attend Siddhivinayak Temple

What's the debate about?

An X user reposted pictures of Deepika and Ranveer from the temple and wrote, “Imagine making so much money and yet the inability to afford a mangalsutra; especially when visiting a temple. And #DeepikaPadukone is the brand ambassador for #tanishq Lol.”

This post caused quite a stir on X as other users also weighed in on the matter. One of them wrote, “Mangalsutra isn't even a compulsory thing in many Hindu cultures, forget it being necessary to wear in temples. And yeah where is your bindi mam? You need to understand the Gita first, before teaching others.” Another added, “Traditions are not a compulsion, you stupid woman. Neither is mangalsutra a requirement to enter a temple. If someone wants to follow or not follow tradition, it's upto them & their family. Stick to your own business instead of bashing a pregnant woman on the internet!!”

“Her wish? let that woman live in peace for the love of god she’s carrying a child,” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “Who told you every Hindu married woman wears mangalsutra 24x7 365 days. Dumhead get facts r8 in Bengal shaka pola is imp after wedding, there r other rules in Karnataka , oddissa etc many more.” "Problem is no one questioning men if they wear something to show they are married but putting all pressure and unnecessary expectations from women to wear mangalsutra and saree just so patriarchal mentality can feel satisfied. Women have a choice! let us breath," said a person.

Deepika, Ranveer visit Siddhivinayak Temple

Marking the day one of Ganesh Chaturthi, mom-to-be Deepika and dad-to-be Ranveer on Friday evening visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. The couple was clicked by the shutterbugs as they entered the temple premises. They both were all smiles as they arrived at the temple to see Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Ranveer and Deepika were dressed in traditional outfits. Ranveer opted for an off-white kurta pyjama. On the other hand, Deepika wore a beautiful emerald green saree. She elevated her look with minimal makeup and a sleek bun. They were accompanied by their family members.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be next seen in Singham Again, set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024. After that, Ranveer will star in Aditya Dhar's next action flick and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.