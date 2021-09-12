Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh tell paparazzo 'take your chappal' after they spot a stranded slipper. Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a ‘smashing’ dinner date with PV Sindhu. The trio was photographed leaving a popular restaurant in South Mumbai on Saturday night post their meal. Deepika and Ranveer accompanied Sindhu to her car and bid her farewell before heading back home.

The couple was surrounded by paparazzi, who requested them to strike a pose together. As Deepika and Ranveer tried to evade the group, the Chhapaak star came to a halt when she spotted a stranded slipper.

“Aap apna chappal toh le lo (Take your slipper at least),” she informed the photographers, giggling and pointing at the footwear. She repeated herself a couple of times before the paparazzi told her that they'll pick it up later. A concerned Ranveer also said, “Arre bhai, chappal le lo (Take your chappal),” before they got inside their car and left the venue.

On Saturday evening, Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu were photographed making their way to the restaurant together. They even posed for the paparazzi. When the photographers requested Deepika to pose solo, she refused, suggesting that they should take standalone pictures of the Olympian instead. Ranveer Singh joined them a little later.

After their dinner, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared a selfie of the trio, huddled up together. “Smashing time! @pvsindhu1 @deepikapadukone,” Ranveer captioned the picture. Sindhu, commenting on the post, wrote, “@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone lovely spending time with you guys. Looking forward to see you soon.”

She shared the same picture on her account and wrote, “The smiles on our faces show what a fun time we had @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone.” Their get-together comes weeks after Sindhu won a bronze medal at the recent Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals in a row.