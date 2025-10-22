Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha gives niece Dua the most adorable nickname. Find out what it is

Celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh delighted fans this Diwali by revealing the face of their daughter, Dua. Adding to the sweetness, Deepika’s sister, Anisha Padukone, shared her affection for the little one and revealed the special nickname she has for her. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024.

Anisha’s sweet message for niece

On Tuesday, Deepika and Ranveer took to Instagram to reveal the face of their daughter Dua Padukone Singh. Dua was seen twinning with her mother Deepika in the images on Instagram. In one image, Dua was seen smiling, and held her tiny finger in her mouth.

The post received an outpouring of warmth and love, with colleagues like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra joining fans in sending love and good wishes to Dua. One response that grabbed everyone’s attention came from Deepika’s sister as she wrote a special message for her niece.

She affectionately wrote, “This little piece of my heart, my Tingu.” The comment immediately caught everyone’s eye, with fans getting delighted by the heartwarming family moment.

“Dua is such a cutie,” one shared, with another writing, “@anishapadukone is She naughty like her mommy.”

“Mini deepika & ranveer,” one wrote, and one shared, “Omg ! Adorable”. “The new Parle G girl,” one posted. “Awww she so cute,” one comment read.

In the images, Ranveer complemented his wife and daughter in a cream ethnic outfit. Deepika Dua wore red Sabyasachi ensembles. Deepika dazzled in a red Sabyasachi ensemble that exuded regal traditional charm. Her outfit featured a deep red, full-sleeve long kurta adorned with intricate golden zari embroidery along the neckline and delicate floral motifs on the sleeve borders. She completed the look with a matching dupatta, embellished with similar golden zari work along the edges.

About Ranveer and Deepika

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. The couple tied the knot in 2018. Last Diwali, they introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name, Dua Padukone Singh, with a meaningful message. The couple wrote, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. The film collected ₹372 crore worldwide at the box office. The actor, who recently embraced motherhood, will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King, which will also feature Suhana Khan. Ranveer will be seen in Aditya Dhar's next Dhurandhar.