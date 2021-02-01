Deepika Padukone steps into February with a gorgeous picture, Ranveer Singh is a fan of 'that smile'
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone stepped into the second month of 2021 with a bright smile on her face. She treated her fans to a happy picture of herself by sharing it on Instagram.
The picture sees the 35-year-old actor in an off-white coloured round-neck shimmery kurta and a matching dupatta. She opted for a pair of big circular stud earrings, adding just the right amount of bling to her all-white ensemble. Exuding elegance, the Padmaavat actor is seen smiling with her chin slightly down as she looks towards the ground.
Keeping the caption of the post simple, Deepika wrote, "February" and added a string of star emojis to it. Reacting to the photo was her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. "That smile," he wrote with multiple lovestruck and heart-eyes emojis. Her fans also showered compliments on her, calling her 'pretty' and 'gorgeous'. One fan wrote, "Happy Feburary Deepu."
Deepika has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline. She has 83 with Ranveer, directed by Kabir Khan. In the film, Ranveer plays former cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika plays his wife, Romi. The film tells the story of India's big win at the 1983 cricket World Cup and was supposed to release last year. However, it has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She also has Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, which marks his comeback to the big screen after almost three years. Deepika has lately been shooting for Shakun Batra's third feature, an untitled 'domestic noir' film. She stars in the film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Deepika also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin's film with Prabhas and another project in which she will tell the story of Mahabharata from Draupadi's perspective.
Priyanka Chopra led Bollywood in blessing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter, whose name -- Vamika -- they revealed on Monday.
Revealing her father's biggest weakness, Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna, has said that she 'can't stand it' when people take advantage of him.
