Fans couldn't take their eyes off of a young Hrithik Roshan, whom they spotted in a throwback picture shared by actor Tusshar Kapoor. Tusshar took to Instagram on Monday to post a birthday message for his mother, producer Shobha Kapoor.

Sharing an old black-and-white picture, from what appeared to be a birthday party, he wrote, "Happy birthday mom....gratitude...every single day!!"

Esha Deol and Neelam Kothari Soni were among the Bollywood celebrities who took to the comments section to wish Shobha a happy birthday. "Happy birthday Shobha aunty," wrote Neelam, while Esha dropped a heart emoji.





But eagle-eyed fans noticed that a boy in the foreground of the picture looked a lot like Hrithik. "Is that Hrithik Roshan right in front ?? Looks like him!!" one person commented. "Bday boy ko koi nahi dekh raha sab ki Nazare Hrithik pe hai (All eyes are on Hrithik)," wrote another fan. "See hrithik in the right side," one more person commented.

Tusshar's sister, film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor, also took to social media to post a birthday wish for their mother. In the video, Ekta asked her mother why she is so 'bossy'. Shobha replied, "Because I love you and I have to take care of you." On Ekta's post, Neena Gupta commented, "Happy birthday to your mom, she's amazing."

Also read: When Hrithik Roshan talked about his hard childhood: ‘We couldn’t pay rent, slept on mats’

Ekta recently hosted a grand birthday party for her son, Ravie Kapoor, which was attended by Sussanne Khan, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, and Karan Johar, among others.





