Deepika Padukone stuns in black as brand ambassador at Louis Vuitton Cruise Show. See pics

Deepika Padukone left for the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week. However, before she plays a pivotal part of the jury, the actor made her way to the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show in San Diego, California. The actor was spotted in a quirky black jacket and knee-high boots paired with a brown handbag. Also read: Ranveer Singh hails Deepika Padukone as she becomes first Indian face for Louis Vuitton: ‘Serious flex, baby’

Beauty 🖤😍 #DeepikaPadukone at Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show in San Diego, California today. pic.twitter.com/jXbOzHdPqn — The Deepika Fan Club (@TheDeepikaFC) May 13, 2022

Deepika is the first Indian to be signed on as a ‘House Ambassador’ by Louis Vuitton. The brand recently unveiled its Dauphine bag campaign, starring Deepika along with Emma Stone and Zhou Dongy.

Deepika is also part of the eight-member competition jury of the Cannes Film Festival along with actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. French actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury that also includes Swedish actor Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, French filmmaker-actor Ladj Ly, filmmaker Jeff Nichols and director-screenwriter Joachim Trier from Norway. The jury will reward one of the 21 films in competition with the coveted Palme d'Or during the closing ceremony on May 28.

Deepika was earlier the chairperson of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for two years. The actor was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan and had made her Hollywood debut with the 2017 film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, lead by Vin Diesel.

The actor currently has several projects in pipeline. She will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan yet again in his comeback film, Pathan. She was shooting for the film in Spain earlier this year.

She will also join Hrithik Roshan on screen for the first time in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. Her lineup also includes the Hindi remake of Hollywood movie The Intern and Project K with Prabhas, which is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller by Nag Ashwin.

