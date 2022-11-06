Deepika Padukone stuns in royal look in unseen pics from photo shoot, fans say 'only she could pull off such looks'

Almost five years after the release of her film Padmaavat, pictures of Deepika Padukone posing in jewellery similar to the one she sported in the film have appeared online. The pictures are reportedly from her advertisement for a jewellery brand. She is seen posing in different heavy noserings along with other traditional jewellery in the pictures. Also read: Deepika Padukone is impressed as Ranveer Singh showers her poster with kisses

A few pictures of her from the Tanishq photo shoot were shared on Reddit. The first picture shows her in an embroidered blouse and yellow lehenga paired with a sheer dupatta on her head. She sports a heavy necklace, mathapatti and nosering and has a bindi on her forehead. There are few more pictures of the same look.

They are followed by a close up of Deepika wearing another nosering and a huge necklace, similar to her look in another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Bajirao Mastani.

A fan commented on the post on Reddit, “Face card is insane as always.” Another said, “Only she could pull off such looks with ease and look so elegant.” One more wrote, "Damn but she’s pretty."

Deepika played the role of Queen Padmavati in Padmaavat, which had her now husband Ranveer Singh as the antagonist, Alauddin Khilji. She played Mastani in Bajirao Mastani, that had Ranveer as her husband Bajirao.

Deepika is currently gearing up for her next film, Pathaan. The teaser of the Siddharth Anand directorial arrived recently and shows her performing some power-packed action scenes. The film reunites her with her first co-star, Shah Rukh Khan, and has John Abraham in the role of the antagonist. It will release in theatres on January 25 next year.

Deepika also has a film with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and another with Hrithik Roshan, titled Fighter. The latter will also be directed by Siddharth Anand.

