Deepika Padukone is impressed as Ranveer Singh showers her poster with kisses, but internet says 'this is too much'

Ranveer Singh was in his usual high spirits at a store launch in Delhi on Thursday. He performed his rap song Apna Time Aayega from the film Gully Boy and was also in awe of wife Deepika Padukone who featured on the brand's posters at the store. He posed in front of them, blew kisses towards them and stood with pride for pictures in front of them. Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in black and white as they have fun on a yacht. Watch

Sharing one such picture of Ranveer posing in front of her poster, Deepika Padukone wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Find someone who looks at you like you are their whole universe.” She shared another video which had Ranveer blowing kisses at her poster, doing a gesture to wade off evil eye and thumping his chest to show that she was all his. Deepika reacted to it with a heart emoticon.

Deepika Padukone reacts to Ranveer Singh's gesture.

However, his fans didn't look impressed with his display of affection for Deepika Padukone at the store launch. Some took to Reddit to express their views as a video was shared with the caption, “Yeh zyada ho gaya (this is too much)”. A Reddit user wrote, “This is too much, I’m sorry. Why is he doing all of this for the cameras? Honestly if he just looked and admired the photo, it would’ve expressed far more. This comes off as very disingenuous even if he’s not. He’s going the Mr. Wife way.” Another wrote, "Omg I was wondering what this reminded me of! He's definitely giving overcompensating ‘Wife Guy’. Wouldn't be surprised if he gets exposed by some IG model like Adam Levine." A person also said, “no normal person, even someone loving, does something this cringe. He looks like an obsessive fan here instead of an equal companion.”

Ranveer and Deepika have been busy with their work schedules. The couple were not spotted together for some time and fuelled separation rumours. They however, continue to shower each other with love on social media.

