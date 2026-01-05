Deepika Padukone's priceless reaction to husband Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar's success screams ‘proud wife’. Watch

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on success as his film Dhurandhar has crossed the ₹1,200 crore mark at the global box office. The blockbuster has received praise from several Bollywood celebrities, and now Ranveer’s wife, actor Deepika Padukone, has reacted to the film’s success. Deepika Padukone reacts to husband Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar success.

Deepika Padukone is proud of Ranveer Singh as Dhurandhar emerges as a blockbuster

On the eve of her birthday (December 4), Deepika Padukone met her fans at an intimate meet-and-greet in Mumbai, where she spoke candidly about her films and her life. During the interaction, the actor asked the audience if they had watched Dhurandhar. The question was met with a loud chorus of ‘yes’, leaving Deepika beaming with joy.

Clearly overwhelmed, Deepika could not stop smiling as she flipped her hair and broke into a celebratory cheer, openly reflecting her pride in her husband Ranveer Singh’s massive success. When the host jokingly interrupted, saying he did not realise they would be discussing other films as well, Deepika quipped, “It’s all in the family.”

The clip surfaced quickly on the internet, and fans are all love for Deepika’s reaction. One comment read, “This is so cute. Obviously, she’s happy about his success.” Another wrote, “Proud and supportive wife.” Another commented, “She said, ‘That’s my man’.” Another wrote, “This is just so cute, DP.”

About Dhurandhar’s success

The spy action thriller is the first instalment of a two-part film series. It features Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates Lyari’s criminal and political underworld in Pakistan as part of an anti-terror covert operation. The film also depicts several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The film, which also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt in key roles, received largely positive reviews from critics and emerged as a blockbuster due to strong word-of-mouth from audiences. Dhurandhar collected ₹1,207 crore in 31 days, beating the lifetime collection of Yash’s KGF 2 ( ₹1,200 crore). As per the makers, the film has crossed ₹800 crore at the Indian box office, making it the first Bollywood film to achieve this milestone.

The film has also received praise from stars such as Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Shiva Rajkumar and Suriya, as well as filmmakers including Ram Gopal Varma, Siddharth Anand and Anurag Kashyap.