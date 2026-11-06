Delhi HC asks Doosra makers to add disclaimer, give ₹2 crore bank guarantee in Sourav Ganguly case

There is a new development in Sourav Ganguly's legal battle over the film Doosra. As per PTI, the Delhi High Court has asked the film's makers to add a disclaimer and give ₹2 crore bank guarantee on Sourav’s plea over personality rights violations. The cricketer had accused the makers of commercially exploiting his identity, personality and iconic moments from his cricketing career without his permission. Sourav Ganguly had accused makers of Doosra of commercially exploiting his identity.

The dispute also involves film production and distribution company Luv Films, which had acquired the rights to make an authorised biopic on Ganguly, titled Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story, starring Rajkummar Rao.

Why did Sourav Ganguly approach the Delhi High Court? The controversy began ahead of the theatrical release of Doosra: India's Other Freedom Struggle on October 23. Ganguly and Luv Films LLP filed a lawsuit against the film's makers, alleging that it used elements of the former cricketer's identity and career without authorisation. Luv Films also argued that the film interfered with the rights granted to it under its agreement to make an authorised biographical film on the cricketer.

The former cricketer's legal team particularly objected to the film's portrayal of India's historic 2002 NatWest Series final against England at Lord's. Sourav's shirtless celebration on the Lord's balcony, after India defeated England to win the final, remains one of the most iconic moments of his cricketing career.

According to cricketer's counsel, the second half of Doosra heavily focuses on the NatWest Series final and uses moments associated with the former cricketer to promote the film.