Detective Sherdil trailer: Diljit Dosanjh channels inner Sherlock in this whodunnit, fans call it desi Knives Out

The trailer for Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Detective Sherdil dropped on Tuesday and has generated significant buzz among audiences. Directed by Ravi Chhabriya, Diljit will be seen channelling his inner Sherlock Holmes, marking a departure from his usual on-screen persona. The film promises a unique blend of mystery, wit, and dark comedy. (Also read: Yeh toh pheeki hai': Diljit Dosanjh isn't impressed by London's most expensive coffee worth ₹30,000) Detective Sherdil, a ZEE5 thriller featuring Diljit Dosanjh, is set for a 20 June release.

What's in the trailer

Set in Budapest, the narrative centres around the mysterious murder of billionaire tycoon Pankaj Bhatti, portrayed by Boman Irani. What begins as a suspected hate crime quickly spirals into a complex web of family secrets, billion-dollar motives, and betrayal. Detective Sherdil, played by Diljit Dosanjh, teams up with Natasha (Diana Penty), a composed and sharp investigator, to unravel the intricacies of the case.

Diljit's portrayal of an unconventional but brilliant investigator adds a fresh dimension to his acting repertoire. In his debut feature, director Ravi Chhabriya has crafted a narrative filled with unpredictable twists and a generous dose of dark humour, promising an engaging cinematic experience.

Vicky Kaushal gives a shout-out to Detective Sherdil

Diljit's film got a shout-out from Vicky Kaushal, who took to his Instagram and posted the trailer in his stories, calling it ‘Mazedaar’. Meanwhile, fans are excited to see Diljit in the detective avatar, calling him the master of all genres. Seeing Diana Penty after a long time has also generated a renewed audience interest. Some fans also couldn't help but notice the similarities with Daniel Craig's Knives Out.

A screengrab from Vicky Kaushal's Instagram stories.

About Detective Sherdil

Written by Sagar Bajaj, Ravi Chhabriya and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will be Ali's second collaboration with Diljit after Jogi.

Detective Sherdil boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Vyas, and Banita Sandhu. It will be released on Zee 5 on 20 June.