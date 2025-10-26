'Felt as if Indu joined us': Deven Bhojani opens up on singing Sarabhai vs Sarabhai theme song to Satish Shah's pyre

The sudden demise of veteran actor and iconic comedian Satish Shah left everyone shocked. His friends from the industry attended his last rites, held at a crematorium in Bandra. A video from the funeral surfaced on the internet, showing Satish’s Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars bidding him farewell by singing the show’s theme song beside his pyre. Now, one of the cast members, Deven Bhojani, has revealed the reason behind this gesture. Deven Bhojani reveals reason behind singing Sarabhai vs Sarabhai theme song at Satish Shah's funeral.

Deven Bhojani on singing Sarabhai vs Sarabhai theme song to Satish Shah's pyre

On Sunday, Deven took to Instagram and shared the video of the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team singing the show’s theme song to Satish’s pyre, revealing the reason behind this emotional farewell to the actor. He wrote, “May look mad, dark, weird whatever but we always sing this when together & today was not an exception. Felt as if INDU himself insisted and joined us. #RIP #SatishShah ji I am blessed to have directed you in #SarabhaiVsSarabhai. You’ll live forever in our hearts. ❤️”

Fans also expressed their support for the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast. One of them wrote, “The best way to give an artist a final goodbye — he would be smiling from heaven.” Another commented, “Truly a fitting tribute by the best team to a great artist.” Yet another wrote, “Fantastic way to bid farewell to the most amazing, adorable and loved actor in the industry. He will be very happy.”

Sumeet Raghvan also shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “And one final bye to Indu Sarabhai… We will miss you, Dad. Love you loads.” The actor also shared a post revealing that Satish’s prayer meet will be held from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm on Monday, 27 October. The post read, “We gather to celebrate the life and creative spirit of a man whose life has touched hearts, inspired many minds and brought beauty to the film world. Shradhanjali Kriya at Jalaram Hall, Juhu.”

About Satish Shah’s death

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable performances in both film and television, passed away at the age of 74 due to kidney failure. The actor collapsed while having lunch at his Mumbai residence, his manager revealed. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital but could not be revived. From Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan to Farah Khan and Karan Johar, several celebrities mourned the actor’s demise on social media.