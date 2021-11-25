Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi pose on Rocky Aur Rani sets as Manish Malhotra shares selfie ‘with all the favourites’

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi featured in fashion designer Manish Malhotra's selfie from the sets of their upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Taking to Instagram, Manish shared the photo, in which the trio smiled for the camera.

On the sets, Shabana Azmi wore a blue checked saree and kept her hair loose. She sat next to Dharmendra who sported a navy blue jacket and a scarf. Manish wore a green and red jacket.

Manish also posted another photo with filmmakers Farah Khan and Karan Johar. Sharing the moments, Manish captioned the post, "Selfie time with all the favourites today .. @aapkadharam @azmishabana18 @farahkhankunder @karanjohar on location #rockyaurranikipremkahani."

Manish also re-shared a post by Karan on his Instagram Stories by tagging the duo and adding grinning face with star eyes and heart emojis.

Sharing the same picture, Karan wrote, "A team that has worked 27 years together! And nothing has changed! @farahkhankunder is still screaming at both of us! (laughing and red heart emojis)."

Earlier on Thursday, Manish had shared a clip on Instagram Stories. He wrote ‘#earlymorning #delhi’ as he gave a view of his location. On Wednesday, he had shared a selfie from the flight as he headed to Delhi.

A few months ago, Dharmendra too had shared a clip from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He posted a video on Instagram where he addressed his fans while sipping tea. In the clip, he had said, "Enjoying my shooting. Having tea. Really good to be here. Lots of love. Cheers!" He had captioned his post, "Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes... Romancing the camera for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani."

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana and Dharmendra. The movie, which is being produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, has been written by Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy.

The film, which was announced on July 6 by Karan, will release in 2022. In the film, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are a part of Ranveer's family, while Shabana Azmi is a member of Alia's family.