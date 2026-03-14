Dhurandhar 2 advance booking opens full-fledged; Ranveer Singh film set to beat 1st film's ₹28 crore opening
Advance booking for Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge were opened in a full-fledged manner on Saturday. Here's how it's doing.
The bookings for Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge have opened in a full-fledged manner on Saturday morning. The film is a sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar, which collected over ₹1000 crore in India. Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and others will return for the sequel, which is expected to have a bumper opening.
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking opened full-fledged
Dhurandhar 2’s advance booking was previously opened for the March 18 premieres in a few select theatres across the country. However, on Saturday, bookings opened full-fledged with Ranveer announcing on his Instagram, “LET THE GAMES BEGIN.”
He also added, “Advance bookings for Dhurandhar The Revenge are open nationwide. Book Your Tickets Now. #DhurandharTheRevenge Releases Worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid. Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam.”
Why Dhurandhar 2 will beat Dhurandhar’s opening
When Dhurandhar hit screens on December 5, it was released only in Hindi, and it collected ₹28 crore net on its opening day in India. On its 99th day on Friday, the film brought in ₹20 lakh after a re-release in theatres on March 13, ahead of the sequel’s March 19 release.
According to the trade website Sacnilk, as of 2 PM on Saturday, the paid premieres of Dhurandhar 2 have collected ₹27.78 crore. With the film already seeing strong occupancy in regions like Andhra Pradesh and Nagaland, the numbers are expected to rise now that bookings have opened. Dhurandhar 2 also has the advantage of releasing in South Indian languages as well as Hindi.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar ended by introducing Ranveer’s Hamza Ali Mazari by his real name, Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The film also ends with the death of Baloch leader, Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna. Promotional material for Dhurandhar 2 hints that Jaskirat takes over from him as the new kind of Lyrari in Pakistan.
Dhurandhar tells the story of a man sent on an undercover operation to Pakistan by Ajay Sanyal, Director of IB, played by R Madhavan. The fictional tale taps into real-world geopolitical events, specifically the terrorist attacks on India, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Dhurandhar 2 will take the story forward with Ranveer, Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and others reprising their roles.
The film is releasing in theatres with no competition, as Yash’s Toxic was delayed due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict. It only has Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh as competition in the Telugu states.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.