Anil Kapoor reveals Aditya Dhar offered him cameo role in ‘fantastic film’ Dhurandhar 2, why he rejected: It’s my loss

Actor Anil Kapoor has revealed that filmmaker Aditya Dhar offered him a cameo role in Dhurandhar The Revenge, the sequel to Dhurandhar, but he had to reject it. Speaking with India Today, Anil said that he had prior commitments and couldn't be part of the ‘fantastic film.' Anil Kapoor was recently seen in Subedar, directed by Suresh Triveni. (PTI)

Anil Kapoor was offered role in Dhurandhar 2, he rejected it Anil shared details on how things unfolded. “Yes, Aditya came to me for Dhurandhar 2. He wanted me to do a small cameo in the film. But the reason I am what I am today is because of my professionalism and my commitment. That’s very important--only talent cannot make you what you are. At that time, I had already committed those dates to another filmmaker. I told Aditya, ‘I would have loved to do this cameo, but I’m already committed.’ He is releasing the film now, and it’s a fantastic film. It’s my loss, but it’s okay.”

Anil talks about working with Aditya Dhar in the future The actor talked about working with Aditya in the future. “At least I know in the back of my mind that it can happen to him as well — there could be another filmmaker who has just delivered a big blockbuster and offers me something when I’m already committed to Aditya. If I then go and do that film and cancel his dates, that would be completely unprofessional. So yes, he did offer me the role, and hopefully we will work together in the future,” he added.

About Dhurandhar, its sequel Dhurandhar is a spy and action thriller film written and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film, which released in December last year, featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the film revolves around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film earned over ₹1300 crore globally. Dhurandhar 2 is set for release on March 19.