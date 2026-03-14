Dhurandhar 2 rated strong for violence by Irish Censor Board; close to 4 hour runtime revealed

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released in theatres worldwide on March 19, with paid premieres in India on the evening of March 18. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has completed the Irish Censor Board's censor process and has been rated strong for violence. The runtime of the much-awaited sequel has also been revealed. (Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 advance booking opens full-fledged; Ranveer Singh film set to beat 1st film's ₹28 crore opening) Ranveer Singh plays the lead in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar 2 rated strong for violence The website of the Irish Film Classification Office shows that Dhurandhar 2 was submitted for censorship by the distributor, Moviegoers, and that the process was completed on March 12. The film has been rated ‘strong’ for violence, harmful behaviour, and language, while it has been rated ‘moderate’ for sex and nudity. The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has yet to rate the film, but it has rated the first film 18+ for violence.

“Strong bloody violence and graphic injury detail,” read the comment by the censor board. The runtime on the website is listed as 235 minutes, which means the sequel is 3 hours and 55 minutes long. Dhurandhar had a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes and was rated A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India. While Dhurandhar was already one of the longest Indian films ever made, it looks like Dhurandhar 2 has beaten it.

About Dhurandhar 2 Much like the first film, Dhurandhar 2 is written, co-produced, and directed by Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya, and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor, among others, make up the film’s cast. Given that Akshaye Khanna’s character was killed in the first part, it remains to be seen how much of a role he has to play in the second one.

Dhurandhar was the first part of a duology which explores a fictional counterterror operation in Pakistan. Ranveer’s character, who has been pretending to be Hamza Ali Mazari, is revealed to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi at the end of the film. Akshaye’s character Rehman Dakait is dead, and he seems to be taking over his position as the next king of Lyari, Pakistan. The first film collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide, and the second film seems on track to beat that opening. Dhurandhar 2 has collected over ₹27 crore for premieres in India, and it remains to be seen how much it collects on the opening day.