Dhurandhar 2 Twitter review: 'Best Indian film ever' floors viewers, internet says Ranveer Singh must win National Award
Dhurandhar 2 Twitter review: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have walked away with most of the praise for this hugely acclaimed spy thriller.
After months of build-up, anticipation, and hype, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, Dhurandhar The Revenge, finally released on March 19. The film had hundreds of preview shows on the evening of March 18, and by late night on the eve of the release, Twitter (now called X) was abuzz with reactions and audience reviews. For a film that had so many expectations riding on it, it was a task to live up to them all. But somehow, Dhurandhar 2 seems to have managed that, and quite well too.
Dhurandhar 2 Twitter reviews
The reviews for Dhurandhar 2, from both critics and the audience, are largely positive. Those who caught the early screenings of the film on Wednesday evening called it the ‘greatest Indian film ever’. A viewer tweeted at the interval point, “Already feels like this could be the greatest Indian film ever. The filmmaking is really good, and the music carries the film well. Everything feels very real and intense. The interval twist was really good and sets up the second half perfectly. Only issue so far is the length, but the positives easily cover it.”
Another gave the film 9.8 out of 10 and wrote, “Starts a bit slow, more violence and a little more politics. Flawlessly directed and intensely performed, this is essential cinema. A solid revenge, indeed!”
Dhurandhar 2 runtime irks many
The sequel is one of the longest Indian films ever, running at a staggering 3 hours, 55 minutes. Reactions to the film’s length were divided. Some called it ‘a drag’ and ‘too long’, while others were not bothered. One viewer wrote, “The film could have been much shorter. It just refuses to end, and had too many slow-motion shots.”
Another argued, “Even though the film runs close to 4 hours, it never feels boring. The story keeps you engaged all the time. Screenplay outstanding, direction mind-blowing.”
It’s a Ranveer Singh show, but Aditya Dhar impresses too
Like most viewers, actor Preity Zinta praised the entire cast and crew, but reserved special accolades for director Aditya Dhar and the lead star Ranveer Singh. “@AdityaDharFilms you have turned me into a fan girl & I love it. Thank you 🙏 for this incredibly immersive experience. Your skill, your talent and most of all your heart is in the right place. @RanveerOfficial You have my heart. What a stunning performance. What range, what depth, what sincerity ❤️I still need to process everything before I can articulate my thoughts,” she wrote.
Another fan wrote, “It’s a Ranveer Singh show. He must win the National Award for this, as should Aditya Dhar. This is peak cinema.”
Many dismayed by ‘propaganda’
However, the film’s politics did not sit well with a section of the audience. Many criticised what they called the film’s pandering to the ruling government.
One particularly scathing review read: “Dhurandhar 2 feels less like a movie and more like a loud propaganda reel. Weak story, forced agenda, and over-the-top dialogues everywhere. Characters feel like slogans, not real people. No subtlety, no depth—just noise. By the end, it’s not impactful, just exhausting.”
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The spy thriller released on March 19 as a follow-up and conclusion to Dhurandhar, the 2025 blockbuster.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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