Dhurandhar advance booking collections race past 1 crore in hours, then slow down; Ranveer Singh film eyes big start

Dhurandhar advance booking: With three days to go for the release of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, the advance bookings have begun. On Monday, pre-sales for the first weekend began nationwide, with 2,000 shows initially, and more added in the hours that followed. The response was manic in the first few hoursbut slowed down as Monday came to a close. Dhurandhar advance booking: Ranveer Singh in a still from the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar advance booking collections

The advance bookings for Dhurandhar crossed the ₹1 crore gross mark for its opening day in the first few hours itself. By Monday evening, the film had earned ₹1+ crore in pre-sales. However, after the initial push, buoyed by announcements and fan support, the pace slowed down. By Tuesday afternoon, the film had added only ₹35 lakh to that amount, with the final figure now around ₹1.4 crore for the first day, and a little over ₹2 crore for the opening weekend. This is despite the average ticket price of the film being high, at around ₹310 for both the regular and IMAX versions.

The promising aspect for Ranveer Singh and the film’s team is that demand for tickets remains high despite the steep price. The tickets for similar premium shows at INOX Maison in Mumbai’s BKC (priced at ₹1620) are already sold out for Friday. Even in non-metros like Gurgaon, many premium tickets are priced at ₹1500+, and yet, shows are still selling out.

Dhurandhar should easily cross the advance booking collections of Ranveer’s previous big release - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which raked in just under ₹4 crore in pre-sales in 2023. However, the film’s real competition will be with the tentpole action films and spy thrillers from this year. War 2 had advance booking collections of over ₹20 crore earlier this year. However, it had the pan-India appeal of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Chhaava, a more apt comparison, registered pre-sales of ₹13.80 crore for day one. Dhurandhar would want to cross the ₹10-crore mark, but for now, it appears to be a mountain too steep to climb. Yet, trade analysts are bullish about the film’s prospects at the box office.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and features Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy infiltrating the gangs of Pakistan’s Lyari. The film draws from real incidents and features many real people from Pakistan’s modern history as pivotal characters. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun. Dhurandhar releases in theatres on December 5.