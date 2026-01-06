Dhurandhar ticket prices slashed as Ranveer Singh film finally slows down at box office

Dhurandhar has not only been one of the most successful Bollywood films of recent times, but also one of the most expensive, considering the ticket prices. Due to the film’s 214-minute runtime, most theatres increased ticket prices to accommodate fewer showings. That did not stop screens from going housefull for weeks, however. Now, as the film finally slows down after a month, its makers have slashed ticket prices in a limited period offer. Dhurandhar sees Ranveer Singh play a spy named Hamza in the film.

Dhurandhar ticket prices slashed

On Tuesday, Jio Studios, the production house behind Dhurandhar, took to social media to announce that tickets for Dhurandhar would be available at a flat rate of ₹199 all day. “Iss dhamakedar offer ko haath se jaane matt dena! Dhurandhar tickets starting ₹199 only for today,” the studio posted on Twitter (now X). In a press note, the film’s team clarified that the ticket offer applies only to select cinemas and shows.

The ticket prices for Dhurandhar have been reduced by the makers and theatres.

Dhurandhar has an average ticket price of around ₹250-260 across India, so this translates to a discount of about ₹50 in most theatres. For premium screens, the discount would be higher, but for many tier-2 and tier-3 centres, it would also be negligible.

This price reduction came a day after Dhurandhar registered its first major dip in collections worldwide and failed to earn ₹10 crore gross globally in a day for the first time since its release. On Monday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer registered drops of 60-65% in both India and overseas markets. However, this dip came after an unprecedented run of 28 straight days where the Aditya Dhar film was the number 1 film at the Indian box office.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar has so far earned ₹800 crore net at the Indian box office, and over ₹1200 crore gross worldwide. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. Part 2 of the film will release in March.