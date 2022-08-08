Dia Mirza shares video as son Avyaan calls her 'mamma for the first time', she asks him to say 'papa'. Watch

Actor Dia Mirza has shared a video of her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi calling her 'mamma for the first time'. Taking to Instagram, Dia posted the clip in which she stood in their balcony garden carrying Avyaan. As the video started, Avyaan looked at Dia, said 'mumma' and looked away. (Also Read | Dia Mirza shares video of son Avyaan spending a happy Sunday in his nursery)

Next, Dia was heard telling him, ‘Say papa’, but Avyaan did not respond. The video then followed a butterfly sitting on flowers. Sharing the clip, Dia wrote, “He said ‘Mamma’ for the first time yesterday (heart eyes, tiger, butterfly and infinity emojis). #IAmNature @vaibhav.rekhi @deepamirza @rekhi.poonam.”

Reacting to the clip, actor Sandhya Mridul commented, "Ohhhhhhhhh." Reality TV judge Malaika Arora and singer Sophie Choudry dropped evil eye amulet and red heart emojis. Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Best feeling ever."

Dia and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi married last year in February. They welcomed Avyaan on May 14, a few months after their wedding. Earlier this year, as Avyaan turned 1, Dia penned an emotional note, recalling how he fought serious health conditions.

A part of her Instagram note read, “Our Jaan, our miracle, you were born on this day 1 year ago with the song ‘Imagine’ playing. You were 3 months premature at 820 gms. 36 hours after birth we discovered you had necrotising enterocolitis and had to go through life saving surgery. You were cared for and nourished in the NICU with a stoma for 90days and finally sent home to us with a stoma.”

“After you had gained strength and weight you went back to hospital for a 2nd surgery that lasted four and half hours. The doctors prepared us for the worst and said it would take a minimum of 21 days before you could be back home with us. Avyaan Azaad, you were ready to be home with us on day 9 our warrior," she also wrote.

Fans will see Dia next in Tarun Dudeja's Dhak Dhak alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Dia will also be seen in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film Bheed. The actor was last seen in the 2020 film Thappad.

