Dia Mirza thanks in-laws on husband Vaibhav Rekhi's birthday, throws intimate bash: ‘Lucky to call him our own’

Actor Dia Mirza celebrated her husband and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi's special day in style by throwing an intimate birthday bash for him. She sweetly shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt note that poured out her love for him. Dia Mirza got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021.

Dia celebrates husband’s birthday

Early on Friday, Dia took to Instagram to write a note for Vaibhav along with pictures from the party, which was also attended by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

“Because we are the sum of who we surround ourselves with… This. Is. Us. Even those who couldn’t make it,” Dia posted.

The actor added, “Happy Birthday Husband @rekhi.poonam and @rajivnathrekhi thank you for bringing this incredible human into this world. He is all kinds of amazing and we are so lucky to call him our own A BIG thank you to @thegoangirl @whitedoor.india @thewildsidesupperclub and @marijkedesouza for making this afternoon so wholesome.”

The post begins with a sweet video of the fam coming together to celebrate Vaibhav's birthday, cheering him on with love. The clip is followed by a series of candid photos showcasing moments between Dia and her husband. In one image, Dia and Vaibhav are seen cutting the birthday cake with their son Avyaan.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented on the post, writing. “Happy Birthday”, and Sophie Choudry shared, “FOMO is happening but will make up for it soon.”

“Too much fun,” shared Smriti Khanna.

About Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia got married to Vaibhav in February 2021 and welcomed their son Avyaan Azad Rekhi on May 14. After her marriage to Vaibhav in February 2021, they had their first child in May of the same year. Their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, was born prematurely and was in the NICU for 2 months. Vaibhav also has a daughter Samaira from his first marriage with Sunaina Rekhi. In 2014, Dia married her longtime business partner, Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019.