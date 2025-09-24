Did Anurag Kashyap follow ‘Saiyaara playbook’ for Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto in Nishaanchi? Here's what he said

Nishaanchi, directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto in lead roles, was released in theatres on 19 September. The film marked the debut of Aaishvary, the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. In an interview with News18, Anurag revealed if he followed the ‘Saiyaara playbook’ while promoting his film. Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto play the lead roles in Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi.

Did Aurag Kashyap follow the Saiyaara playbook?

For the unversed, Saiyaara’s lead pair, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, were kept out of the public eye and had given no interviews before the film’s release.

When asked if Anurag followed the same for his lead actors, Aaishvary and Vedika, he said, “No, it’s not about that. There’s too much pressure on newcomers. And I think they should be judged by their performance. After you have seen their performances, you also have the right questions to ask. And they’ll have the right answers.”

When asked if he also avoided it because Aaishvary would get asked about nepotism or his political background, Anurag replied, “That wouldn't happen when you see his work. Anybody who knows the first thing about politics, when you see his performance, that question will disappear.” He went on to praise his lead’s performance as ‘the finest debut in the last two-three decades’, defending that his selection of the debutant had ‘nothing to do with nepotism’.

About Nishaanchi

Nishaanchi is directed by Anurag and written by Ranjan Chandel and Prasoon Mishra. Ajay Rai, Ranjan Singh, and Vipin Agnihotri produced it under JAR Pictures. Anurag has mentioned in interviews that Aaishvary spent four years prepping for the film. He plays brothers Babloo and Dabloo Nishaanchi in the crime drama. The film also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Vineet Kumar Singh. The film’s synopsis reads: A story of twin brothers caught between crime and conscience, where love, loss, and fate test the strength of their bond.