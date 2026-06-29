Did Kangana Ranaut injure Vir Das during kissing scene in Revolver Rani? Actor responds to viral claim

The resurfaced claims around the kissing scene in Revolver Rani has drawn a fiery response from Kangana Ranaut. After Vir Das publicly rubbished the viral claim that the kissing scene in the 2014 film left him injured, the actor-politician thanked her former co-star for setting the record straight. Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das' Revolver Rani was released in 2014.

She also launched a scathing attack on the journalist who made the claims, branding her a "weirdo" and accusing her of using the actors "to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies."

Kangana Ranaut reacts On Sunday, Kangana took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to the claims that she injured Vir during a kissing scene in Revolver Rani. The actor shared her thoughts while thanking Vir for coming forward to set the record straight and dismiss the viral claims.

Vouching for Kangana's professionalism on the sets of Revolver Rani, Vir wrote, “Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy but on set…no problems at all.”

Reacting to Vir’s post, Kangana dismissed the viral claims and took a sarcastic swipe at the rumours, while thanking the comedian for clearing the air.

Kangana wrote, “Thanks Vir but who is she? Ewww seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies, I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade. How random (laughing emoji).”