Did Shah Rukh Khan ever date Priyanka Chopra? His friend Vivek Vaswani reveals the ‘truth’

Vivek Vaswani, who launched Shah Rukh Khan in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, talked about the actor's relationships in a new interview. While speaking on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel, Vivek addressed the rumours of the alleged romance between Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra that was the talk of B-town back during the shoot of Don2. Vivek said that since Shah Rukh is a big star people like to speculate a lot of things but they are not true. (Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed what he gave as his first Valentine's Day gift to wife Gauri Khan) Shah Rukh Khan worked with Priyanka Chopra in Don and Don 2.

Speaking in the new interview, when Vivek was asked about Shah Rukh's alleged relationship with him and whether there was any truth to those rumours, he said: “Relationship? Means? Sexual relationship? No. He’s not that sort. I don’t know where the rumours came from. Ghar mein reh rahe the, mummy daddy the, tension tha, career tha, jaldi se Gauri se shadi karni thi, usme relationship kaise ayega (We were living in the same house, my parents were there, there was tension, stress about career, he had to get married to Gauri, where would a relationship be in all of this)? There was a relationship of friendship but there was no relationship of sex?”

He further added as Shah Rukh became bigger as a star, there was a lot of stuff written about him. "It is not true. In fact, from the time I have known him, he has been a one-woman man all his life. How many flings have you heard of? We have had one rumour of Priyanka Chopra, that also its a rumour but what else have we heard of Shah Rukh? Nothing. He’s not that kind of a person.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan married on October 25, 1991. They are parents to three children – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas and has daughter Malti Marie with him.

