Diljit Dosanjh shares emotional note and behind-the-scenes pictures as Border 2 releases today. See pics

Border 2 hit theatres today, marking the return of one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic war movies. Adding to the buzz around the release is Diljit Dosanjh, who plays Param Vir Chakra awardee Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, and has shared an emotional note reflecting on his journey with the film. Diljit Dosanjh shared heartfelt behind-the-scenes moments, emphasising the dedication of the team and the pride he feels in representing a heroic figure, Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon of the Indian Air Force.

Diljit shares rare, unseen pictures from the sets of Border 2 As the film hit the big screen, Diljit marked the occasion by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses. The first image shows Diljit in his film look, calm and composed, with determination in his eyes. Another frame captures a softer moment, showing Diljit smiling alongside children on set. More behind-the-scenes glimpses follow, each offering a peek into the days spent bringing this story to life.

In one photograph, Diljit is seen standing beside the statue of Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the very hero he portrays. The remaining slides feature candid moments from the shoot, including one with Sonam Bajwa, in which the two are seen preparing for a scene, offering fans an intimate look at the filmmaking process.

In his caption, Diljit spoke of the relentless hard work of the entire team and acknowledged director Anurag Singh’s nearly two-year dedication to shaping the film. Reflecting on his role, Diljit expressed how deeply honoured he felt to portray Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer to be awarded the Param Vir Chakra, calling it a matter of immense pride and respect.

“Baut hard work kita saari team ne… Baba bhaag laavey… Anurag Bhai di 2 saalon di mehnat aa… Film vich mainu Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon da kardaar karan da mauka mileya… mere lai maan waali gal aa… Shukar! (Everyone on the team put in a lot of hard work… may God bless us… this film is the result of Anurag bhai’s two years of hard work… getting the opportunity to portray Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in the film is a matter of great pride for me… I’m truly grateful),” he wrote, summing up the emotion behind the film.