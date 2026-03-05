Director Mani Shankar's son arrested for obstructing police, assaulting home guard in road rage incident in Hyderabad

Film director Mani Shankar's son was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a case booked against him for allegedly obstructing police officials while performing their duty and assaulting a home guard here, police said. Mani Shankar's son was arrested in Hyderabad.

Mani Shankar's son arrested in road rage incident According to news agency PTI, the incident took place on March 1 when the director's son, 40-year-old Prem Shankar, was driving an electric vehicle. The car got stuck near a junction on Road No. 2, within the Banjara Hills Police Station limits, after its battery drained. The police said that after the car stopped on the main road, it caused traffic congestion. A woman constable and a home guard arrived at the scene and tried to move the vehicle, but Shankar refused to allow them, and pushed aside the home guard.

“The constable and the home guard requested Shankar to come out of the car to enable them to shift the car, but he refused to come out and pushed the home guard,” a police official said, according to PTI.

The police later managed to get him outside the car, and the vehicle was shifted from the road even as he managed to escape. Later that day, a case was registered against Shankar under the relevant sections of BNS. The police added that he was arrested on Wednesday.

Mani Shankar's film career Mani Shankar, born in Hyderabad, is a noted film director, screenwriter, and editor known primarily for his work in the Hindi cinema. He began his career as a director in 1991 with the film, Manishi. But Shankar gained fame with the 2002 sleeper hit, 16 December, following it up with multi-starrer big-budget films like Rudraksh and Tango Charlie. His most recent directorial was the 2023 release, Hey Kameeni.

Shankar is credited for introducing holograms to India, and designed then Chief Minister Narendra Modi's campaign in the 2012 Gujarat Assembly Elections. He has since conducted election campaigns for various parties, including the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Nationalist Congress Party in 2014.