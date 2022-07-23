Disha Patani says she 'hates' watching herself on screen: ‘I don't like anything about it’

Disha Patani is currently gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns. In a new interview, when Disha was asked how people think she looks ‘perfect’, she said that she ‘hates’ watching herself on screen. She added that whenever she is watching her films, she covers her eyes most of the times. Also Read: Arjun Kapoor hugs paparazzo as he tries to resolve feud at Ek Villain Returns promotions

Directed by filmmaker Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns, which is scheduled to release on July 29, also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. It is the sequel to the 2014 hit film, Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

During a recent interview with Sidharth Kannan, when Disha was asked, “There is a perception that Disha Patani is perfect. Be it in her looks or anything else. What do you think when you look at yourself?” Disha said, “I don't like watching myself. I can't watch myself and I actually hate watching myself because mujhe kuch achha nahi lagta hai (I don't like anything about it). Whenever I watch my films, half of the time I am like this only (closes her eyes with hands).”

Disha made her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Prior to this, she was seen in the Relugu film Loafer. She has gone on to star opposite her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2 and the two were also seen together in the music video Befikra. She has also worked in Bharat, Radhe, and the Chinese action comedy Ku

Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Disha also has Karan Johar's Yodha in the pipeline. The film will also star Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. It is scheduled to be released on 11 November 2022.

