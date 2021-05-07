Disha Patani says she's 'very grateful' for being able to work with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Actor Disha Patani has spoken about working with actor Salman Khan in their upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and said that she is 'very grateful'. She has been praised for her dance moves in the song Seeti Maar and also made her presence felt in the film's trailer.

This isn't the first time that the duo has worked on a project together. Disha was seen opposite Salman in Bharat too. Their song Slow Motion from the film was a huge hit.

"He’s a great human being and always makes everyone comfortable. He’s so inspiring and I’m very grateful that I got the opportunity to work with such a superstar of the country once again,” India Today quoted her saying.

Speaking about working with director Prabhu Deva and preparing for the song Seeti Maar, Disha also added, "It was pretty difficult prepping for the song because it was the first time I was working with Prabhu Deva sir. But he was very patient with me. It was a different choreography but it was so much fun."

The action movie will have a theatrical release on May 13 and also stream on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services. It will also release on pay-per-view broadcast platform Zee Plex which rests on India's leading OTT platform ZEE5. The film is co-produced by Salman, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri.

The trailer gave fans a glimpse of what's in store--action sequences, signature one-liners, catchy songs, and dance moves. In the film, Salman plays an encounter specialist, Radhe, known for going off the book. He tackles the drug menace in Mumbai with his own signature style. The film also features Disha, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, and Gautam Gulati. Randeep plays the principle antagonist.

