FDivya Khosla Kumar will be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2.
Divya Khosla Kumar says she 'didn't know a soul' in Mumbai when she moved there, had no intention to join film industry

  • Filmmaker-actor Divya Khosla Kumar has spoken about her journey, and how she didn't want to join the film industry when she first moved to Mumbai.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:44 PM IST

Divya Khosla Kumar, who will make her acting comeback with Satyameva Jayate 2 after a career as a director, has said that she wasn't a movie buff growing up. She said that when she arrived in Mumbai, she knew nobody and paved her own path.

In an interview, she said that growing up, her mother didn't encourage her to watch films. Her focus, instead, was on her studies.

She told The Times of India, "I hardly watched movies; I was very studious. That was my life in Delhi. My mother never really encouraged watching cinema also so much. We used to watch very limited movies. One of the first movies that I saw in the theatre was Hum Aapke Hain Koun."

She said that when she arrived in Mumbai, she had no intention of joining the film industry. "My journey has been very different," she said. "When I packed my bags to come to Mumbai from Delhi, I did not know a soul here. I bagged my first film, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo on my own through an audition. When I moved here I had not planned on becoming an actress, a director or a producer. I think it all happened spontaneously."

Also read: Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla lashes out at ‘thankless’ Sonu Nigam, accuses him of ‘selling lies and deceit’

Divya, who married media mogul Bhushan Kumar in 2005, made her directorial debut with Yaariyan, in 2014, and followed it up with Sanam Re, in 2016.

She will now be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, opposite John Abraham. The film is slated for an Eid release and is directed by Milan Milap Zaveri.


Satyameva Jayate 2 is being shot in Lucknow.
Divya Khosla Kumar responded to Sonu Nigam’s allegations against Bhushan Kumar in a new video.
FDivya Khosla Kumar will be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2.
Rajkummar Rao poses with Shah Rukh Khan.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's new house is almost ready.
Pranutan Bahl made her film debut with Notebook.
Swara Bhasker never shies away from expressing her political opinions.
Khushi Kapoor is currently studying in New York.
Salman Khan tastes his food.
Jude Boman Tony in a still from Kaala.
Rajeev Masand has worked many years as a film journalist and critic.
Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla in lead roles.
Rishi Kapoor died in 2020.(IANS)
Amitabh Bachchan spent a big portion of his childhood in Allahabad.
Janhvi Kapoor on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Tribhanga movie review: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar play mothers and daughters in the film,
Amitabh Bachchan has appeared in three Sarkar movies.
