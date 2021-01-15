Divya Khosla Kumar says she 'didn't know a soul' in Mumbai when she moved there, had no intention to join film industry
- Filmmaker-actor Divya Khosla Kumar has spoken about her journey, and how she didn't want to join the film industry when she first moved to Mumbai.
Divya Khosla Kumar, who will make her acting comeback with Satyameva Jayate 2 after a career as a director, has said that she wasn't a movie buff growing up. She said that when she arrived in Mumbai, she knew nobody and paved her own path.
In an interview, she said that growing up, her mother didn't encourage her to watch films. Her focus, instead, was on her studies.
She told The Times of India, "I hardly watched movies; I was very studious. That was my life in Delhi. My mother never really encouraged watching cinema also so much. We used to watch very limited movies. One of the first movies that I saw in the theatre was Hum Aapke Hain Koun."
She said that when she arrived in Mumbai, she had no intention of joining the film industry. "My journey has been very different," she said. "When I packed my bags to come to Mumbai from Delhi, I did not know a soul here. I bagged my first film, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo on my own through an audition. When I moved here I had not planned on becoming an actress, a director or a producer. I think it all happened spontaneously."
Also read: Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla lashes out at ‘thankless’ Sonu Nigam, accuses him of ‘selling lies and deceit’
Divya, who married media mogul Bhushan Kumar in 2005, made her directorial debut with Yaariyan, in 2014, and followed it up with Sanam Re, in 2016.
She will now be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, opposite John Abraham. The film is slated for an Eid release and is directed by Milan Milap Zaveri.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divya Khosla Kumar says she 'didn't know a soul' in Mumbai when she moved there
- Filmmaker-actor Divya Khosla Kumar has spoken about her journey, and how she didn't want to join the film industry when she first moved to Mumbai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Shah Rukh Khan is the reason I am an actor': Rajkummar Rao fanboys over SRK
- Actor Rajkummar Rao isn't over his obsession with Shah Rukh Khan. He has often spoken about his love for SRK.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Kareena-Saif's new home: Swimming pool, Taimur's space, room for new baby
- As actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan prepare to move into their house, their designer gave an insight into all the amenities the new home will have.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pranutan Bahl opens up about her equation with 'Kajol bua'
- Did you know that Pranutan Bahl and Kajol are related? Here's what the young actor has to say about her equation with 'Kajol bua'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara reacts to question on if right-wingers are ‘allowed’ to have crush on her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushi Kapoor soaks in some sun, calls it her 'golden hour'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan turns chef, whips up some raw onion pickle. Watch video
- Actor Salman Khan prepared some raw onion pickle in a new video shared by his 'sister', Bina Kak. Watch video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi filmmaker Tarun Jain's Kaala explores racism beyond black and white
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajeev Masand appointed COO at Dharma agency, Kangana Ranaut reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham shares pic of his muscular arm, fan calls it 'Google maps'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paresh Rawal to complete remaining portions of Rishi Kapoor's final film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan remembers old days in Allahabad, how family never locked doors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor recalls 'scary' date: 'He proposed something wrong'
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor has said that while she doesn't go on conventional dates, she once had a scary experience while she was a student in Los Angeles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tribhanga review: Noble intentions come to naught in Kajol, Renuka Shahane film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan won't be seen in another Sarkar movie, says Ram Gopal Varma
- Ram Gopal Varma has said that he has no intention of making a Sarkar 4, although he is planning another project for Amitabh Bachchan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox