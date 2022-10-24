Diwali 2022: Akshay Kumar performs aarti during puja at office. Watch video

Actor Akshay Kumar kickstarted Diwali 2022 with puja. He posted a glimpse of the annual puja held at his office and wished fans on Diwali. The actor also performed aarti during the morning puja. Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares pic with Akshay Kumar on Dhanteras

In the video, Akshay is seen wearing a maroon kurta with white pants. He appeared to be engrossed in puja as he was in the middle of aarti. His staff members are also seen inside the puja room. The video features several movie posters of Akshay on the white walls of the office.

Sharing the video on social media, Akshay wrote in Hindi, “Lights, colors and even more lovely smiles. My best day of the year! Happy Diwali to you and your family from me and my entire family.”

Akshay Kumar has been attending several Diwali parties in Mumbai. On Saturday, he was snapped arriving with his wife Twinkle Khanna at designer Abu Jani’s Diwali bash. On Friday, he also made an appearance outside film producer Anand Pandit’s pre-Diwali party.

On the occasion of Dhanteras, Twinkle Khanna shared happy pictures with Akshay. The pictures had Twinkle in a red saree and Akshay in a beige kurta. In one of them, Twinkle looked at Akshay as she laughed. Akshay, on the other hand, looked at the camera and posed. The caption read, “The best time of the year and it’s lovely to be home for all the festivities. Happy Dhanteras!”

Akshay Kumar is currently only a day away from the release of his upcoming film, Ram Setu. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is inspired by the mention of the Ram Setu bridge in the Hindu epic Ramayana. Talking about the film, Akshay told Hindustan Times, “Ram Setu is very proudly rooted in Indian history and culture. On the factual side, the team has relied on deep research to represent what is true and bring out several unknown facts. On the spiritual, sentimental side, we have not only remained emotionally respectful, but I can assure you that the values and beliefs associated with Shri Ram and Ram Setu are being uniquely upheld.”

Besides Akshay, the film also stars Nushratt Bharuccha,Jacqueline Fernandez, Nassar, and Satya Dev in key roles.

